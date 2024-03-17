iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,112,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $388.05 and a one year high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.