iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,774 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

