iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

