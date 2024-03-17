InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.