Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
