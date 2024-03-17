Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.