Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

