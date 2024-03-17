Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $60.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

