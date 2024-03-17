Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 9,769,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,804. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

