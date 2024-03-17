Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1748 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $335.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.
About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
