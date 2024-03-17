Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (BATS:IVRA)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVRA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.