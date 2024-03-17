Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 6.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, reaching $433.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,069,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.90. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $297.19 and a 52 week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

