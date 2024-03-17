Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $420.89

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.89 ($5.39) and traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.50). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 417 ($5.34), with a volume of 141,127 shares.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.32. The stock has a market cap of £141.07 million, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

