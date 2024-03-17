Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 193,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 4,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,162. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.