Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Price Performance

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

