Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

ICLO opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

