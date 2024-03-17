Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 196 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total value of $12,105.28.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $11,402.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $11,582.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Brosius sold 39 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.41, for a total value of $14,757.99.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.50 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.