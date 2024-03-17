Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $24.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $625.52. 3,145,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $641.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

