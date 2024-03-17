International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

