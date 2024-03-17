International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
