International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

