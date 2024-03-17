Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Intel stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

