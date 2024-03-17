Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells 227 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.52 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

