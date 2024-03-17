Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CFO Sells $518,479.32 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.40 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

