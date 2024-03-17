Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO Sells 24,057 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

