Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,611,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 86,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $25,681,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

