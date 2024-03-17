Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells 38,557 Shares of Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HGV opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.