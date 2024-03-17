Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells 1,824 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 1,824 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $10,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $854.65 million, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 2,782,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after buying an additional 2,345,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.