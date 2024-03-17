Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells 1,824 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 1,824 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $10,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FIGS Price Performance
FIGS stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $854.65 million, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.84.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
