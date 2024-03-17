Insider Selling: Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £170,046.58 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.28), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($217,868.78).

Beazley Stock Down 1.1 %

BEZ opened at GBX 657 ($8.42) on Friday. Beazley plc has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.22) and a one year high of GBX 686.08 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 650.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 556.71.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is 8,750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.92) to GBX 860 ($11.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.27) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 840.20 ($10.76).

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEZ

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.