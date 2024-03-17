Insider Selling: Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £170,046.58 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.28), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($217,868.78).
Beazley Stock Down 1.1 %
BEZ opened at GBX 657 ($8.42) on Friday. Beazley plc has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.22) and a one year high of GBX 686.08 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 650.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 581.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 556.71.
Beazley Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is 8,750.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
Read More
