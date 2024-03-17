Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells 109,800 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $664,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $666,000.00.

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.83 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

