Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 60,606 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,347.74.

On Friday, February 2nd, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $382,521.97.

On Monday, January 29th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,498 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $291,942.84.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $13.64 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on A10 Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.