Insider Buying: Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.37. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

