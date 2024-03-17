Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) is Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,347 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.