Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.07

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.07 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 162.25 ($2.08). Ingenta shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.13), with a volume of 2,750 shares trading hands.

Ingenta Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

