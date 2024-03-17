ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Cut by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,068 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $90,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $15.35 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.90%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

