Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Billion

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00004324 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $89.57 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Immutable X alerts:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

