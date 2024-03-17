IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

