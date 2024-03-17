IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,284 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $153.78.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.