IFP Advisors Inc Sells 18,953 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 341,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 217,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $7,190,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

