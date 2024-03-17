IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.35 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 732,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

