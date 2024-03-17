IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.21 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

