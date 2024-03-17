IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.