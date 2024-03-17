IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

ROP opened at $547.35 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.34 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

