IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

