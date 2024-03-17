IFP Advisors Inc Buys 32,905 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1,871.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

