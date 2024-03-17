IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,484 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $334.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $347.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

