IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,040 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.