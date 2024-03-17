IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,212 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99,646 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 956,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS opened at $99.22 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.