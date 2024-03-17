ICON Reaches Market Cap of $306.70 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ICON has a market cap of $306.70 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 984,757,448 coins and its circulating supply is 984,752,364 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 984,749,599.8883301. The last known price of ICON is 0.3055365 USD and is down -8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $22,794,970.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

