Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 52 week low of $334.54 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.25.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

