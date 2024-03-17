Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 1,326,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,635. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

