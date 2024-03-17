Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 369 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 877,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

